New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIV. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

