New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLR opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.