NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NBEV opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 505,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

