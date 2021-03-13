Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $1,876,875.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,629. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $156.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

