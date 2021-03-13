NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Liberum Capital raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. NEXT has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $57.00.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEXT (NXGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.