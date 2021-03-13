NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 223.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

