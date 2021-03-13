NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Short Interest Down 48.5% in February

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 11th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28. NextGen Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

