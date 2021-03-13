NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Separately, UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

