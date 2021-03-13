NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NGM. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a top pick rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 908,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,457,700.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

