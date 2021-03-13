NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.25% of NIC worth $39,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGOV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of NIC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

