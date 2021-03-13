Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

