Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of -551.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

