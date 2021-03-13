Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,517 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

