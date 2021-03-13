Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,516 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

