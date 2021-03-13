Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.74. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $203.71 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

