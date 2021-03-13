Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Anaplan worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,980 shares of company stock worth $20,448,429. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

