Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE:AEM opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

