Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 129,818 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,245,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $212.21 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.