Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Gap Up to $10.97

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $12.30. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 3,278 shares.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $928,370.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $184,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

