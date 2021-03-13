Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $260.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

