Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.14 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

