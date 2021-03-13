Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $646.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

