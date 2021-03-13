Northern Trust Corp Buys 36,923 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.84% of Digital Realty Trust worth $720,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,713 shares of company stock worth $7,322,151. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

