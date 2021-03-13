Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $367,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

