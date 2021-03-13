Northern Trust Corp Has $388.59 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $388,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.53. 13,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.