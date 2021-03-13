Northern Trust Corp Has $930.12 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $930,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $344.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.57 and a 200 day moving average of $337.02. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

