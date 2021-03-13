Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,170,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Phillips 66 worth $361,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,050,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

