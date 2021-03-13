Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,735,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 684,162 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $802,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

