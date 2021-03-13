Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of L3Harris Technologies worth $383,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

