Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 472,153 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Micron Technology worth $885,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.