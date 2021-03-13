Northern Trust Corp Sells 129,260 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $428,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,904. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several analysts have commented on AVB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

