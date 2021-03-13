Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,510 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,625,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $356,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

