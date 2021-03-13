Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,853 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Baidu worth $305,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Baidu by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Baidu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Baidu by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $264.25 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average is $185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

