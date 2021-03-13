NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) rose 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,661,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,341,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

