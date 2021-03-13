Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $317.00. The stock had previously closed at $187.63, but opened at $224.37. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $209.79, with a volume of 60,867 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock worth $4,787,785 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Novavax by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

