Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Sells $32,270.30 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $52.46 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.