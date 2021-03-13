Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00671238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

