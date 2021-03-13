Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $68.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

