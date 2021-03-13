Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

