Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $43.35 on Top Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $43.35 or 0.00070744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $207.21 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00048450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.69 or 0.00644126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025123 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,124 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.