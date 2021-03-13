Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 56.3% in February

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $345,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter.

NUW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 24,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

