NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Gap Down to $107.12

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.12, but opened at $94.14. NV5 Global shares last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 9,818 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

