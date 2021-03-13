Nyzo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $190,838.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $190,838.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.63 or 0.00461516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00062725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00084262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.10 or 0.00517161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

