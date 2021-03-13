Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 294 ($3.84), with a volume of 1411360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.50 ($3.81).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £532.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.03.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

