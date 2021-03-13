Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

