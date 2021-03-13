OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after acquiring an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

