Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff Sells 1,800 Shares

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OFED opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.