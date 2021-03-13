Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. 1,560,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.