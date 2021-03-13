Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. 1,560,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

