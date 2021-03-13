Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $18.27. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 6,411 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

