OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $740.98 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $740.98 million and $410.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00374727 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.